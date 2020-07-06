On The Air for July 7
0 comments

On The Air for July 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

3 p.m.: TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at Doosan

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): KT at Kia, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER  

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Lecce, ESPN2.

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, NBCSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS>

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News