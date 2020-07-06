On The Air for July 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
3 p.m.: TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at Doosan
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): KT at Kia, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.
12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Lecce, ESPN2.
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, NBCSN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.
11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS>
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!