TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda, FS2.
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, FS1.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Free Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPNU.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.: 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle, MLBN.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France, USA.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC; LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., Peacock.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., USA.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9:30 a.m.: Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.
11 a.m.: Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.
12:30 p.m.: Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, AppleTV+.
7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis; Baltimore at Minnesota, AppleTV+.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3:30 p.m.: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas, NBATV.
4 p.m.: Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, ESPNU.
5:30 p.m.: Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas, NBATV.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas, ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, NBATV.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, NBATV.
10 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.: CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.: International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany, CBSSN.
TENNIS
Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas, ION.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).