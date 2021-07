On The Air for July 6

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

4:30 p.m.: The Match: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Mont., TBS; TNT; TRUTV.