 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for July 6

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Thursday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France, USA.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

People are also reading…

4 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah, ESPN2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England, ESPN2; UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, Manchester, England, ESPNU.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN2.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for June 30

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News