On The Air for July 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 107 miles, Dunkirk to Calais, France, USA.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBS.

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, BSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. Miami, Salt Lake City, NBATV.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Lakers, Salt Lake City, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah, ESPN2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

