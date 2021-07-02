On The Air for July 4

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN
8 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN
9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., CNC
11 a.m.: IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC
Noon: GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN
6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN
EATING COMPETITION
11 a.m.: Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC
Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., TGC
4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCN
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., NBCSN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: LA Dodgers at Washington, MLB
Noon: San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS
12:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally
12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, Marquee
3 p.m.: Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, MLB
4:30 p.m.: 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN
6 p.m.: NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN, ESPN2
9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLB
RUGBY
5 p.m.: MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, FS1
9 p.m.: MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, FS1
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped), NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL