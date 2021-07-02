 Skip to main content
On The Air for July 4
On The Air for July 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN

8 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., CNC

11 a.m.: IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC

Noon: GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped), CBSSN

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN

6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN

EATING COMPETITION

11 a.m.: Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN

GOLF

7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC

Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., TGC

4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCN

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., NBCSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: LA Dodgers at Washington, MLB

Noon: San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS

12:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally

12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, Marquee

3 p.m.: Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, MLB

4:30 p.m.: 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN

6 p.m.: NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN, ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLB

RUGBY

5 p.m.: MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, FS1

9 p.m.: MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, FS1

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped), NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Las Vegas, NBA

8 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles, NBA

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM)

12:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM)

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM)

 

