On The Air for July 31

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN.

8:30 a.m.: ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London, CBSSN.

11 a.m.: FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia, CNBC.

Noon: NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden, CNBC.

1:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped), FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, NBC.

3 p.m.: NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., FOX.

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, CNBC.

GOLF

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.

7:30 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS.

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.: U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City, CNBC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, MLBN, BWis.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, ESPN.

SAILING

5 p.m.: Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London, ESPN.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals, TENNIS.

1 p.m.: Umag-ATP Final, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Final, TENNIS.

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

8 p.m.: U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, NHLN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon: Chicago at Connecticut, NBATV.

1 p.m.: Phoenix at New York, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM), ESPN (540 AM).