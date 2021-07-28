On The Air for July 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne, FS2
12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast, FS1
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: West Coast at Collingwood, FS2
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2
FITNESS
10 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 2, Madison, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN
GOLF
8 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, Boyds, Md., CBSSN
7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md., FS1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLB
6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, Marquee
6:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Bally
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Penrith at Melbourne, FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC, ESPN
8:30 p.m.: CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, FS2
9 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, ESPN
TENNIS