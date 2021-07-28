 Skip to main content
On The Air for July 30
On The Air for July 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne, FS2

12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast, FS1

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: West Coast at Collingwood, FS2

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2

FITNESS

10 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 2, Madison, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN

GOLF

8 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, Boyds, Md., CBSSN

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, Boyds, Md., FS1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLB

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, Marquee

6:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Bally 

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Penrith at Melbourne, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC, ESPN

8:30 p.m.: CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, FS2

9 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, ESPN

TENNIS

9 a.m.: TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal, TEN

7 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

6:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

