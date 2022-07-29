On The Air for July 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

3ICE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada, CBSSN.

AMATEUR BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M., CBSSN.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong, FS1.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2.

7:35 a.m.: W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU.

8:30 a.m.: ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London, CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, USA.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, NBC.

1 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, NBC.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas, CBS.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y., SHO.

CFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Calgary, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.

7:30 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS.

5 p.m.: USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore., TGC.

5 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

1:30 p.m.: U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City, CNBC.

6 p.m.: U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City, CNBC.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)

7:30 p.m.: The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

5 p.m.: The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif., ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FOX.

5 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, ABC; UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, FS1, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington, FOX.

8 p.m.: Texas at LA Angels, FS1.

SAILING

2 p.m.: Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPFL: Rangers at Livingston, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC, ABC.

9 p.m.: Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif., FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:45 p.m.: The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia, FS2.

SWIMMING

Noon: U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped), CNBC.

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.

5 p.m.: TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 a.m.: ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN2.

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Washington, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:15 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MVP (1000 AM).

8:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).