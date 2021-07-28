On The Air for July 29

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
FITNESS
10 p.m.: The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, Day 1, at Madison (tape delay), CBSSN.
GOLF
8 a.m.: EPGA/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, at Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA, Saratoga Live, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network.
1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Network.
2:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally Sports and MLB Network.
9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: NBA Draft, Round 1, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ABC, ESPN and NBATV (rounds 1 and 2).
10 p.m.: NBA Draft, Round 2, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta at Sydney, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: Copa do Brasil, round of 16, 1st leg, ABCRN at Flamengo, FS2.
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, semifinal, Qatar vs. U.S., at Houston, FS1.
9 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, semifinal, Mexico vs. Canada, at Houston, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP, quarterfinals, Tennis.
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, early rounds, Tennis.
7 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, early rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL