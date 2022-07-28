On The Air for July 29

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2.
12:15 p.m.: W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, USA.
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, FS1.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: British Columbia at Saskatchewan, ESPN2.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.
9 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.
5 p.m.: USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore., TGC.
5 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
3:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, BSWis.
8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:55 p.m.: English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship, ESPN2.
8:55 p.m.: Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez, FS2.
10 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LAFC, FS1.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:45 p.m.: The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia, FS2.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana, NBATV.
7 p.m.: New York at Chicago, CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).