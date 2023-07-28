TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, CBS; NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., USA.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, NBC.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Toronto, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: B.C. at Edmonton, CBSSN.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., FS1.

GOLF

8 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, CNBC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS; U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C., TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

4:30 p.m.: Amateur Lacrosse New Balance All-America Senior Games: North vs. South, Baltimore, ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Amateur 18-U PGF: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Amateur PGF Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: UFC 291: Early Prelims, Salt Lake City, ESPN.

7 p.m.: UFC 291: Prelims, Salt Lake City, ABC and ESPN.

10 p.m.: Bellator MMA x Rizin: Pitbull vs. McKee, Tokyo, SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: LA Angels at Toronto, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Detroit at Miami, FS1.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWis; Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston, FOX.

9 p.m.: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

8:55 p.m.: NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle, FS2.

10:45 p.m.: NRL: Cronulla Sutherland at Wests, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.: Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia, FOX.

11:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia, FOX.

2 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, FS1.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney, FS1.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.: Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V., ESPN2.

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final, Tennis.

2 p.m.: Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, Tennis.

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Semifinal, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, WTMJ (620 AM).