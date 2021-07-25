On The Air for July 28

TELEVISION
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota, MLB
3 p.m.: Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLB
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Marquee
9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress), MLB
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Parramatta at Sydney, FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2
8 p.m.: TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN
6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN
4 a.m. (Thursday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals, TEN
5 a.m. (Thursday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTNMJ (620 AM)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM)