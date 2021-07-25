 Skip to main content
On The Air for July 28
On The Air for July 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota, MLB

3 p.m.: Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLB

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, Bally

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Marquee 

9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress), MLB

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Parramatta at Sydney, FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2

8 p.m.: TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

4 a.m. (Thursday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals, TEN

5 a.m. (Thursday): Kitzbuhel-ATP, Quarterfinals

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTNMJ (620 AM)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM)

