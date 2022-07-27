 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for July 28

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2.

CHARITY BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C., FS2.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.

People are also reading…

9 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

4 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game), MLBN.

7 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, FS1.

10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

6 p.m.: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Washington at Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News