On The Air for July 28

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2.
CHARITY BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington D.C., FS2.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, TGC.
9 a.m.: LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.
4 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati (Fan Vote Game), MLBN.
7 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, FS1.
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: 33-Point Contest: From Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Friday): Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Washington at Dallas, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).