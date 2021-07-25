 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for July 27
0 Comments

On The Air for July 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: Alliance Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National, Oklahoma City, ESPNU

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Toronto at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLB

RODEO

9 p.m.: PBR: The Last Cowboy Standing, Round 2 & Championship Round, Cheyenne, Wyo., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Copa do Brasil: Fluminense at Criciúma, Round of 16 1st Leg, FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: TBT: Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

8 p.m.: TBT: The Money Team vs. Carmen's Crew, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTNMJ (620 AM)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Local Calendar for July 27

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News