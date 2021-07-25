On The Air for July 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Toronto at Boston, ESPN.
11 p.m.: Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN.
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim's Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN.
8 p.m.: TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
6 p.m.: Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS,
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WMVP (1000 AM).