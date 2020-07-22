On The Air for July 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide, FS1
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
BOXING
1 a.m. (Sunday): Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped), ESPN2
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
2:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: Samsung at Kia, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Sunday): LG at Doosan, ESPN
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBC
6:30 p.m.: PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
7 p.m.: UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX, FSWis
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
3 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Washington, FOX
8 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego, FS1
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
11 a.m.: Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBA
3 p.m.: Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBA
RUGBY
2 a.m.: Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch, ESPN2
2:30 a.m.: NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
9 p.m.: Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, NBCSN
9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
TENNIS
11 a.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN. The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TEN
1:30 p.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
4 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM)
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM)
