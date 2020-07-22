On The Air for July 24

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney, FS1
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide, FS1
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
9 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Samsung at Kia, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., PARA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN
5 p.m.: Detroit at Cincinnati, MLB
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, FSW
8 p.m.: Seattle at Houston, MLB
9 p.m.: LA Angels at Oakland, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBA
6:30 p.m.: Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla., NBA
RUGBY
12 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Sydney at New Zealand, FS1
2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch, ESPN2
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia, TEN
2 p.m.: WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men's Final, TEN
6 p.m.: WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM), WSCR (670 AM)
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM)
