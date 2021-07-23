On The Air for July 24

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL, Hawthorn at Adelaide, FS1.
Midnight (Sunday): AFL, Richmond at Geelong, FS2.
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL, Greater Western Sydney at Essendon, FS2.
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E, London E-Prix, at London, CBSSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Week 3, at Las Vegas, CBS.
DRAG RACING
1 p.m.: NHRA, qualifying, at Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Senior Open Championship, third round, at Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, TGC; LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, third round, at Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France, CNBC.
Noon: PGA Tour, The 3M Open, third round, at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The 3M Open, third round, at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS.
4 p.m.: U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match, at Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C., TGC.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, The Wales Open, third round, at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (tape delay), TGC.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: EYBL Peach Jam, TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, at North Augusta, S.C., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: EYBL Peach Jam, TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, at North Augusta, S.C., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA, Saratoga Live, FS2.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team O'Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, at Boyds, Md., FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network and Marquee Network.
3 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston, FS1.
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, Bally Sports and NBC Sports Chicago; Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FS1.
9 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, undercard bouts, at Las Vegas, ESPN.
6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (bantamweights), at Las Vegas, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
10 a.m.: NHL Draft, Rounds 2-7, at Secaucus, N.J., NHL Network.
RUGBY
7 p.m.: MLR, Eastern Conference final, United New York at Rugby ATL, CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: International Friendly, Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis, ESPN2.
2:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC, ABC.
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Qatar vs El Salvador, quarterfinal, at Glendale, Ariz., FOX.
9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Honduras, quarterfinal, at Glendale, Ariz., FS1.
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: TBT, Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim's Army, first round, at Peoria, Ill., ESPN.
1 p.m.: TBT, first round, Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of 'Paign, at Peoria, Ill., ESPN.
5 p.m.: TBT, first round, TNT vs. Blue Collar U, at Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: TBT, first round, Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, at Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP, Swiss Open Gstaad, semifinal 1, Tennis.
6:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP and Gdynia-WTA, semifinals, Tennis.
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP and Palermo-WTA, semifinals, Tennis.
10 p.m.: ATP Tennis, Mifel Open, singles final, Tennis.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP, Swiss Open Gstaad, singles final, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WMVP (1000 AM).
INTERNET
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Racine Raiders at Illinois Cowboys, at Palos Hills, Ill., https://youtu.be/oOfL71jQ7iQ (livestream)