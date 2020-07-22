On The Air for July 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC.
9 a.m.: EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, TGC.
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at KT, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): LG at Doosan, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Washington, ESPN.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV.
6 p.m.: Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Wests at Parramatta, FS1.
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
2:30 p.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, ESPN.
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.
2 p.m.: WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.
7 p.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2.
