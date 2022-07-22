On The Air for July 23

TELEVISION

3ICE HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh, CBSSN.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western, FS1; AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN2.

7:45 a.m.: W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPNU.

8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN2.

9:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), FS1.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FOX.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.

3 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, NBC.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.

7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio, CBS.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France, NBC.

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped), TGC.

4:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

8 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, CBNC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS.

2 p.m.: U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky., TGC.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped), TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

4 p.m.: The Haskell Invitational: From Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J., CNBC.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn., ESPN2.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, FS1.

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2), FOX.

6:10 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, BSWis.

8 p.m.: Texas at Oakland, FS1.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 a.m.: Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan, CBSSN.

5:30 p.m.: Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis., ESPN.

9:55 p.m.: Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England, ESPN2.

TBT Tournament

11 a.m.: Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Gstaad-ATP Final, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Gstaad-ATP Final, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: World Championships: Day 9 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore., NBC

7 p.m.: World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.

8 p.m.: World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago at New York, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas, NBATV.

X GAMES

Noon: Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California, ABC.

7 p.m.: Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, first game, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, second game, WMVP (1000 AM).