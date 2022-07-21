On The Air for July 22

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western, FS1; AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.
AUTO RACING
6:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPNU.
9:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN2.
People are also reading…
12:15 p.m.: W Series: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPNU.
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France, USA.
GOLF
6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.
5 p.m.: U.S. Girls' Junior: Semifinals, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky., TGC.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (tape delay), TGC.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 283: Lima vs. Jackson, Tacoma, Wash., SHO.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, BSWis.
9 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, MLBN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 p.m.: Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, Las Vegas, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England, ESPN2.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Syracuse Regional: India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army, Round of 64, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Wichita Regional: We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks, Round of 64, Wichita, Kan., ESPNU.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.: World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., USA.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago, CBSSN; Connecticut at Minnesota, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix, NBATV.
X GAMES
8 p.m.: Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California, ESPN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).