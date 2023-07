TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn., USA.

1 p.m.: Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan, CBSSN; NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., FS1.

2 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Kambosos Jr. vs. Hughes, Shawnee, Okla., ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Saskatchewan at B.C., CBSSN.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France, Peacock.

1 a.m. (Sunday): UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (tape delay), USA.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, NBC; Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain, TGC.

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas, CBS.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif., TGC.

7 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (tape delay), TGC.

3 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, USA.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX.

4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J., NBC.

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Kansas City at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: NY Mets at Boston, FS1.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FOX.

9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.: Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal, East Rutherford, N.J., ESPN.

7 p.m.: Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club Tijuana at Philadelphia Union, Group L, FS1.

9 p.m.: Leagues Cup Group Stage: San Jose at Portland, Group A, FS1.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia, FOX.

Midnight: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand, FS1.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia, FS1.

5 a.m. (Sunday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney, FOX.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

3 p.m.: Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Connecticut at Atlanta, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle, NBATV.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

Noon: National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: NY Mets at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM).

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).