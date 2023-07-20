TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: AFL: West Coast at Carlton, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide, FS2.
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2.
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., USA.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1,
CRICKET
4:30 p.m.: MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, Morrisville, N.C., CBSSN.
CYCLING
6:05 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France, Peacock.
1 a.m. (Saturday): UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 107 miles, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, France (tape delay), USA.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas, TGC.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif., TGC.
7 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (tape delay), TGC.
4 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, USA.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, AppleTV+.
5:40 p.m.: San Diego at Detroit, AppleTV+.
6 p.m.: NY Mets at Boston, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWis.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
2:25 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.: CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, Auckland, New Zealand, FOX.
2 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, FS1.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia, FOX.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6 p.m.: Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan., ESPN2.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday): Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: New York at Washington, ION.
X GAMES
8 p.m.: Day 1, Ventura, Calif., ESPN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM),
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).