On The Air for July 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Richmond, FS2.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, Lourdes to Hautacam, France, USA.
GOLF
4 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., TGC.
2 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (tape delay), TGC.
4 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland, Game 1 (joined in progress), MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2, MLBN.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN.
NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE
4:30 a.m.: Brisbane at Parramatta, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Austria, Quarterfinal, London, ESPN2.
6:45 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, FS2.
6:50 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, Cali, Colombia, FS1.
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m.: Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Friday): Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: World Championships: Day 7 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., USA.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
10:30 a.m.: New York at Washington, NBATV.
2:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas, NBATV.