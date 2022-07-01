 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for July 2

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:20 a.m.: W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, ESPN2.

10:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco, CBSSN.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., USA.

People are also reading…

2 p.m.: AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich., NBC.

7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn., CBS.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark, USA.

Noon: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (tape delay), NBC.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis; Oakland at Seattle, FS1.

6 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, FOX.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ABC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Phoenix at Chicago, ESPN.

2 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, WMVP (1000 AM); St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM).

6 p.m.: Boston at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for June 30

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News