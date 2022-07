On The Air for July 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Geelong at Carlton, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., USA.

9 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. (Taped), FS1.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), Temecula, Calif., ESPN.

CYCLING

2 p.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France, USA.

GOLF

3 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, USA.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif., TGC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, USA.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: Saratoga, FS2.

4 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto, MLBN.

8:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, BSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Denver, Las Vegas, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, NBATV.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. Toronto, Las Vegas, NBATV.

10 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC, FS2.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton, England, ESPN2.

3:45 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, FS2.

6:50 p.m.: The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: World Championships: Day 1 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., USA.

WATER POLO (MEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN.

RADIO

1 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WMVP (1000 AM).

8:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).