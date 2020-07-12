On The Air for July 13

TELEVISION
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): NC at Kiwoom, ESPN2.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: USL: FC Tulsa at Oklahoma City, ESPN2; MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Portland FC, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Quarterfinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.
Noon: WTT: Vegas vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2.
4 p.m.: WTT: Washington vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: WTT: Philadelphia vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.
