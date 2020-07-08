On The Air for July 11

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS2
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Sydney at Richmond, ESPN2
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Western at Carlton, FS1
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN
1:15 p.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis., NBCSN
1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1
4 p.m.: IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis., NBCSN
5 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
1 p.m.: TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m.: TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS. American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC
9 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped), TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: Doosan at Lotte, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Sunday): NC at LG, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
RODEO
7 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN
RUGBY
2 a.m.: Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch, ESPN2
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, FS1
10:30 p.m.: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington, ESPN2
1 a.m. Sunday: NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle, FS2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, NBCSN
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, NBC
2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, NBCSN
7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FOX
9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TEN
10:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TEN
