On The Air for July 11
On The Air for July 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS2

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Sydney at Richmond, ESPN2

3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Western at Carlton, FS1

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN

1:15 p.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis., NBCSN

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1

3:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1

4 p.m.: IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis., NBCSN

5 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

1 p.m.: TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m.: TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS. American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC

9 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped), TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: Doosan at Lotte, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Sunday): NC at LG, ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN

RUGBY

2 a.m.: Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch, ESPN2

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, FS1

10:30 p.m.: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington, ESPN2

1 a.m. Sunday: NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle, FS2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, NBCSN

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, NBC

2 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, NBCSN

7 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FOX

9:30 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1

TENNIS

9 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TEN

10:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TEN

