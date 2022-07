ON The Air for July 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., USA.

6 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (Taped), FS2.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Week 4: Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, Dallas, CBS.

BOWLING

Noon: PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France, USA.

GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev., NBC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.. TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Miami at NY Mets OR Washington at Atlanta, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

4:30 p.m.: 2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN.

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN; NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, ESPN.

2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, NBATV.

4 p.m.: Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Washington vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, NBATV.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Minnesota vs. Memphis, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, NBATV.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England, ESPN2.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London, ESPN.

11 a.m.: WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London, ESPN.

2 p.m.: ATP: Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, London (Taped), ABC.

4 a.m. (Monday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon: WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, Chicago, ABC.

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

1 p.m.: PRO National Championship: Minnesota vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

3:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).