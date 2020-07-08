On The Air for July 10

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood, FS1
9:30 p.m.: AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2
12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Adelaide at West Coast, FS2
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m.: TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC
4 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.. NBCSN
9 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped), TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: NC at LG, ESPN
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Doosan at Lotte, ESPN
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, ESPN2
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
TENNIS
10 a.m.: UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, TEN
5 a.m. (Saturday): The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, TEN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!