On The Air for July 10
On The Air for July 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood, FS1

9:30 p.m.: AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2

12 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Adelaide at West Coast, FS2

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m.: TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC

4 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.. NBCSN

9 p.m.: American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped), TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: NC at LG, ESPN

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Doosan at Lotte, ESPN

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, ESPN2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

TENNIS

10 a.m.: UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, TEN

5 a.m. (Saturday): The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, TEN

