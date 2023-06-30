TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, FS2.

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN.

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, USA.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, USA.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, USA.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, USA.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, USA.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas, CBS.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank Main Card: Anderson vs. Kossobutskiy, Toledo, Ohio, ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Montreal, CBSSN.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain, NBC.

1 a.m. (Sunday): UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain, USA.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC; LIV Golf: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (tape delay), CW.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis., NBC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1.

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

7 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.: World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego, ESPN2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC Vegas 76: Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN.

6 p.m.: UFC Vegas 76: Strickland vs. Magomedov, Las Vegas, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NY Yankees at St. Louis, FS1.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis.

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, FOX.

9 p.m.: Arizona at LA Angels, MLBN.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS1.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston, FS1.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston, FS1.

10 p.m.: USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising, ESPN2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.: International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (tape delay), CBSSN.

9 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, CBSSN.

SWIMMING

Noon: U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (tape delay), NBC.

6 p.m.: U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis, Peacock.

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals, Tennis.

11 a.m.: Mallorca-ATP Final, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (tape delay), CNBC.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio, NBC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Connecticut at Las Vegas, ABC.

9 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix, NBATV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).