On The Air for July 1

TELEVISION
Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, NBCSN.
ESPYS
6 p.m.: ESPYS Nomination Special, ESPN.
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC.
4 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
8 p.m.: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, ESPN.
8:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, FS2.
3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, FS2.
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FC, FS1.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, WTMJ (620 AM).