On The Air for July 1
On The Air for July 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, NBCSN.

ESPYS

6 p.m.: ESPYS Nomination Special, ESPN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

8 p.m.: MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, ESPN.

8:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, TNT.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Sydney, FS2.

3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, FS2.

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FC, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Hartford, Conn., FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, WTMJ (620 AM).

