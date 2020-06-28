On The Air for July 1
0 comments

On The Air for July 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): AFL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS1

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Hanwha at Kia, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Arsenal, NBCSN

12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna, ESPN

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham, NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Serie A: Parma at Hellas Verona, ESPN. Serie A: Sampdoria at Lecce, ESPN2

TENNIS

5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: 3rd Places & Finals, TEN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News