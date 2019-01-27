{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN; Maryland-Eastern Shore at Howard, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPNU.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN.

7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas, FS1.

LUGE

9:30 p.m.: FIL World Luge Championship, Germany, NBCSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana, NBA.

9:30 p.m.: Atlanta at LA Clippers, NBA.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Philadelphia, NBCSN.

SKIING

3 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: men’s downhill and super-G, Austria, NBCSN.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments