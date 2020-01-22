On The Air for Jan. 23
On The Air for Jan. 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BIATHLON

Midnight (Friday): IBU World Cup: Men's 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped),  NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m.: Delaware at Hofstra, CBSSN; Minnesota at Ohio State, FS1.

6 p.m.: Belmont at Murray State, ESPN2; Florida International at Old Dominion, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Washington at Utah, PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Valparaiso at Missouri State, CBSSN; Michigan State at Indiana, FS1.

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Houston, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado, PAC-12N 

9:30 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Mary's, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Southern California at Oregon, ESPNU; UCLA at Oregon, FS1.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL  

5 p.m.: Clemson at Miami, ACCN; Indiana at Penn State, BTN.

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Connecticut, ESPN; Georgia at Arkansas, SECN.

7 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse, ACCN; Ohio State at Iowa, BTN.

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SECN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

3 p.m.: The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN.

6 p.m.: European Championships: Men's Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped), NBCSN.

8 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Portland, TNT.

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, NBCSN.

TENNIS

2 a.m.: The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2.

6 p.m.: The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS.

8 p.m.: The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

2 a.m. (Friday): The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

X GAMES

9 p.m.: X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo., ESPN. 

