On The Air for Jan. 1
On The Air for Jan. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

2 p.m.: East Carolina at Wichita State, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: South Florida at Southern Methodist, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Connecticut at Cincinnati, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., ABC; The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.: The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, ESPN2.

7:45 p.m.: The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, ESPN, ESPN2.

IIHF HOCKEY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Portland at New York, NBA TV.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, NBC.

MEN'S SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, NBCSN.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, NBCSN.

11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBCSN.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, ESPN2.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Marquette at Craighton, ESPN (94.5 FM, 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

