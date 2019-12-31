On The Air for Jan. 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: East Carolina at Wichita State, ESPNU.
4 p.m.: South Florida at Southern Methodist, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Connecticut at Cincinnati, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton, CBSSN.
10 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., ABC; The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.: The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, ESPN2.
7:45 p.m.: The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, ESPN, ESPN2.
IIHF HOCKEY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHLN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Portland at New York, NBA TV.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, NBC.
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, NBCSN.
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBCSN.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBCSN.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, ESPN2.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Marquette at Craighton, ESPN (94.5 FM, 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).