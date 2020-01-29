On The Air for Jan. 30
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m.: College of Charleston at James Madison, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Illinois, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland, BTN; Pepperdine at Brigham Young, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Arizona at Washington, ESPN2; Belmont at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU; Oregon at California, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Utah at Southern California, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2; California (Santa Barbara) at California State (Northridge), ESPNU; Oregon State at Stanford, PAC-12N.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State, BTN.

6 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN; Kentucky at Missouri, SECN.

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

6 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2.

GOLF

2 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.: The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

1 p.m.: The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2.

10 p.m.: The Australian Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Mixed Doubles Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS.

2:30 a.m. (Friday): The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

