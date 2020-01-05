On The Air for Jan. 6

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Colgate at Army, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2; Southern at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana, BTN; Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN2; Mississippi at Texas A&M, SECN.
8 p.m.: Texas at Iowa State, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala., ESPN.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Ohio State, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, NBA TV.
9 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento, NBA TV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN.
TENNIS
2 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS.
5 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
2 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Antonio, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at Dallas, WSCR (670 AM).