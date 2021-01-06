 Skip to main content
On The Air for Jan. 9
On The Air for Jan. 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

8 p.m.: IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN

9 p.m.: IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN; Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN; Richmond at George Mason, CBSSN; Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2; St. John's at Creighton, FS1; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN

Noon: Texas at West Virginia, ESPN; Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SECN

1 p.m.: Virginia at Boston College, ACCN; Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN; Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1; Fordham at Duquesne, NBCSN

2 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Christian, ESPN; Washington at California, PAC-12N

2:30 p.m.: Georgia at Arkansas, SECN

3 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler, CBSSN; Texas Tech at Iowa State, ESPN2; Tulane at Houston, ESPNU; Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, FS1; La Salle at Massachusetts, ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas, CBS

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida, ESPN; Washington State at Stanford, PAC-12N

5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Santa Clara at St. Mary's, CBSSN

6 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina, ESPN; Southern California at Arizona State, PAC-12N

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse, ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Missouri, SECN

8 p.m.: Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, CBSSN; UCLA at Arizona, ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern, BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: Michigan at Michigan State, BTN

GOLF

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua - The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, TGC

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

6 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas, FS1

8 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas, FS1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Denver at Philadelphia, NBA

6 p.m.: Miami at Washington, NBA

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, FSWis

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

12:05 p.m.: AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo, CBS

3:40 p.m.: NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX

7:15 p.m.: NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington, NBC

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle, NBCSN

1:30 p.m.: Pro14: Munster at Connacht, ESPNEWS

SKIING

7 p.m.: FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

11:30 a.m.: Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

5 p.m.: Delray-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

12 a.m. (Sunday): Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Sunday): Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

 

