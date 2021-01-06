On The Air for Jan. 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

8 p.m.: IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN

9 p.m.: IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped), NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN; Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN; Richmond at George Mason, CBSSN; Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2; St. John's at Creighton, FS1; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN

Noon: Texas at West Virginia, ESPN; Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SECN

1 p.m.: Virginia at Boston College, ACCN; Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN; Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN2; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1; Fordham at Duquesne, NBCSN