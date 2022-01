On The Air for Jan. 8

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif., CNBC.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Purdue at Penn St., BTN; Wichita St. at Houston, CBS; South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU; UConn at Seton Hall, FOX; St. John's at Providence, FS1; Dayton at George Washington, USA.

Noon: Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN; Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN.

1 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN; Texas at Oklahoma St., CBS; Rhode Island at Davidson, CBSSN; Villanova at DePaul, FS1; VCU at La Salle, USA.

1:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan, FOX.

2:30 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri, SECN.

3 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Colorado St. at San Diego St., CBS; Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN2; South Florida at Tulane, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACCN; N. Iowa at Missouri St., CBSSN; Tennessee at LSU, ESPN2; Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU; Washington St. at Utah, PAC-12N; Georgia at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: Miami at Duke, ACCN; Utah St. at New Mexico, CBSSN; Florida at Auburn, ESPN2; Louisville at Florida St., ESPNU; UCLA at California, PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SECN.

9 p.m.: St. Mary's (Cal) at BYU, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: UMass at Michigan, BTN.

6 p.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin, BSWis Plus.

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan St., BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Men's Short, Nashville, Tenn., NBC.

6 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Free Dance/Pairs' Free, Nashville, Tenn., USA.

GOLF

5 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon: The All-American Bowl: From San Antonio, NBC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NLL: Georgia at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, BSWis.

6:30 p.m.: New York at Boston, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, ABC and ESPN.

7:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, ABC and ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado, NHLN.

9 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas, NBCSCH.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, FS2.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: Premiership: Exeter at Harlequins, CNBC.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11 a.m.: FIS World Cup: Freeski Halfpipe, Mammoth, Calif. (tape delay), CNBC.

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey, FS1.

SPEED SKATING

3 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1500m, Milwaukee, USA.

TENNIS

10 p.m.: ATP Cup Final; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Finals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP Cup Final; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Finals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas, WGN (720 AM).

