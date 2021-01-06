On The Air for Jan. 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin, FS1; Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2; Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Nevada-Las Vegas at Colorado State, CBSSN.
7:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Gonzaga, ESPN.
8 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern, BTN; Southern California at Arizona, ESPN2; Portland at San Francisco, ESPNU; Washington at Stanford, FS1.
9 p.m.: Nevada-Reno at San Diego State, CBSSN.
9:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN.
10 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado, FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State, BTN.
5 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest, ACCN.
5:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee, SECN.
6 p.m.: Purdue at Rutgers, BTN.
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN.
7:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M, SECN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: College Football Awards, 2020 Honors, ESPN.
GOLF
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, at Kapalua-Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT.
9 p.m.: Dallas at Denver, TNT.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi-WTA, early rounds, TENNIS.
11:30 a.m.: Delray-ATP, early rounds, TENNIS.
5 p.m.: Delray-ATP, early rounds, TENNIS.