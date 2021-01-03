 Skip to main content
On The Air for Jan. 4
On The Air for Jan. 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon State, PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville), ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Drake, CBSSN; Howard at Norfolk State, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana, BTN.

8 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2; Jackson State at Alabama State, ESPNU; Colorado State at San Diego State, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Penn State at Ohio State, BTN.

6 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2; South Carolina at Alabama, SECN.

IIHF HOCKEY

5 p.m.: World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN.

8:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta. NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis; Dallas at Houston, NBATV.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, NBCSN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).  

