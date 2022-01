On The Air for Jan. 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 a.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla., USA.

11 a.m.: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Fla., NBC.

4 p.m.: AMA Arenacross Series: Round 4, Oklahoma City (Taped), CBSSN.

9 p.m.: AMA Arenacross Series: Round 5, Oklahoma City (Taped), CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Ohio St. at Purdue, CBS; Cincinnati at East Carolina, ESPNU; Fordham at George Washington, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Providence, FS1.

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN.

2 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Drake, ESPN2; George Mason at UMass, USA.

6 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, CBSSN; New Orleans at McNeese St., ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Colorado at Washington St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN; South Carolina at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame, ACCN; Richmond at Saint Louis, CBSSN; Kentucky at LSU, SECN.

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN; Duke at Louisville, ESPN; Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: NC State at North Carolina, ACCN; Arizona at Stanford, ESPN2; South Florida at Houston, ESPNU; Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN.

4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1.

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson, ACCN; Missouri at Alabama, SECN.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Rutgers at Ohio St., BTN; Denver at Oklahoma, ESPNU; Arizona at UCLA, PAC-12N.

FUTSAL (MEN'S)

8:45 a.m.: Copa America: Ecuador vs Chile, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2.

GOLF

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

5 p.m.: APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: G League Ignite at Delaware, NBATV.

3 p.m.: Maine at Motor City, NBATV.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, CBS.

6:30 p.m.: NFC Championship: San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Seattle at NY Rangers, NHLN.

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, Sacramento, Calif., CBSSN.

RUGBY

3 p.m.: World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 3, Seville, Spain (Taped), CNBC.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

10 a.m.: ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), ESPN2.

2:30 a.m. (Monday): Pune-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

6 a.m. (Monday): Pune-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Providence, ESPN (94.5 FM).

Noon: Minnesota at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Portland at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).

6:30 p.m.: NFC Championship: San Francisco at LA Rams, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis, WGN (720 AM).

