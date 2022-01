On The Air for Jan. 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E: Round, 2, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN.

12:30 p.m.: IMSA: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBC.

3 p.m.: IMSA: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, USA.

9 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif., CNBC; IMSA: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, USA.

5 a.m. (Sunday): IMSA: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, USA.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Conceição vs. Martinez, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Duke at Louisville, ESPN; LSU at TCU, ESPN2; Wichita St. at Tulane, ESPNU; Georgetown at Butler, FS1; La Salle at Davidson, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan St., CBS.

1 p.m.: NC State at North Carolina, ACCN; LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, CBSSN; Oklahoma at Auburn, ESPN; West Virginia at Arkansas, ESPN2; Missouri at Iowa St., ESPNU; Xavier at Creighton, FS1; St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, USA.

1:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona, CBS; Indiana at Maryland, FOX.

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Florida St., ABC.

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston College, ACCN; VCU at Richmond, CBSSN; Baylor at Alabama, ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Florida, ESPN2; Kansas St. at Mississippi, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Illinois at Northwestern, BTN; St. John's at Villanova, FOX.

4 p.m.: Utah at Washington, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Virginia at Notre Dame, ACCN; Furman at Mercer, CBSSN; Kentucky at Kansas, ESPN; Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2; Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU; Georgia at Vanderbilt, SECN.

5:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN; UConn at DePaul, FS1.

6 p.m.: California at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACCN; Pepperdine at St. Mary's (Cal), CBSSN; Tennessee at Texas Tech, ESPN; Houston at UCF, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN.

8:30 p.m.: BYU at Pacific, ESPNU; Stanford at UCLA, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Utah St. at Nevada, CBSSN; Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: Purdue at Indiana, BTN.

1 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois, BTN.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, TGC.

3:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CBS.

1 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

7 p.m.: Geico Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Camden (N.J.), Allentown, Pa., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., NBC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Vegas at Tampa Bay, NHLN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 273: Bader vs. Moldavsky, Phoenix, SHO.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: SPFL: Glasgow Rangers FC at Ross County FC, CBSSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: WTA: The Australian Open, Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins, Final, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Youngstown State, GKB (101.7 FM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Golden State, ESPN (94.5 FM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0