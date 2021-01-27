On The Air for Jan. 28

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Southern California, ESPNU; Wyoming at San Diego State, FS1.
6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN; Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop, ESPNU; Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1.
8 p.m.: Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN; Oregon at UCLA, ESPN; Houston at Tulane, ESPN2; Belmont at Austin Peay, ESPNU; Villanova at Connecticut, FS1.
10 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno State, CBSSN; Stanford at Arizona, ESPN2; California at Arizona State, FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN.
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Arkansas, ESPN2; Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N.
5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami, ACCN; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN.
5:30 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky, SECN.
6 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN; Arizona at Southern California, PAC-12N.
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN; Ohio State at Indiana, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn, SECN.
8 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.
FIGURE SKATING
5:30 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas (taped), NBCSN.
8:30 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas (taped), NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, TGC.
1:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: LA Clippers at Miami, TNT.
8:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston, TNT.
SAILING
11:30 p.m. (Friday): America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped), NBCSN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN.
TENNIS
8:30 p.m.: A Day at the Drive—Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, TENNIS.
2:30 a.m. (Friday): A Day at the Drive—Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, TENNIS.