On The Air for Jan. 28
On The Air for Jan. 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Southern California, ESPNU; Wyoming at San Diego State, FS1.

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN; Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop, ESPNU; Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1.

8 p.m.: Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN; Oregon at UCLA, ESPN; Houston at Tulane, ESPN2; Belmont at Austin Peay, ESPNU; Villanova at Connecticut, FS1.

10 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno State, CBSSN; Stanford at Arizona, ESPN2; California at Arizona State, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN.

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Arkansas, ESPN2; Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Miami, ACCN; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN.

5:30 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky, SECN.

6 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State, ESPN; Arizona at Southern California, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN; Ohio State at Indiana, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn, SECN.

8 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

5:30 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas (taped), NBCSN.

8:30 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas (taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: LA Clippers at Miami, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston, TNT.

SAILING

11:30 p.m. (Friday): America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped), NBCSN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN.

TENNIS

8:30 p.m.: A Day at the Drive—Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, TENNIS.

2:30 a.m. (Friday): A Day at the Drive—Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, TENNIS.

