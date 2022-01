On The Air for Jan. 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, MY24.

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E: Round, 1, Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, CBSSN.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas, FS2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas, FS2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Penn at Harvard, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Akron at Toledo, CBSSN; Rhode Island at Dayton, ESPN2; Ohio at Buffalo, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Cleveland St. at Wright St., ESPNU; UNLV at Colorado St., FS1.

10 p.m.: Boise St. at Fresno St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: St. John's at DePaul, FS1.

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: LSU at Georgia, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida, SECN.

8 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, BSWis.

8 p.m.: Omaha at Colorado College, CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN; Minnesota at Michigan, BTN.

8 p.m.: Penn St. at Iowa, BTN.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CBS.

1 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Charlotte, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at San Antonio, NBCSCH.

9 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee, BSWis and ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at NY Rangers, NHLN.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.: ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

1 p.m.: ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Chicago at San Antonio, WSCR (670 AM).

9 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Internet

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/indiantrailatcase or on the Mixlr app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0