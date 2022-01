On The Air for Jan. 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN.

6 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Ohio St. at Minnesota, ESPN.

8 p.m.: UAB at W. Kentucky, CBSSN; East Carolina at Memphis, ESPN2; Morehead St. at Missouri St., ESPNU; Purdue at Iowa, FS1; California at UCLA, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, CBSSN; BYU at Santa Clara, ESPNU; Stanford at Southern Cal, FS1; Colorado at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary's, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame, ACCN; Mississippi at South Carolina, ESPN.

5:30 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi St., SECN.

6 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio St., BTN.

7 p.m.: Florida St. at Louisville, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas, SECN.

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Philadelphia, TNT.

9 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. El Salvador, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: Jamaica vs. Mexico, Kingston, Jamaica, CBSSN.

TENNIS

1 p.m.: WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

2:30 a.m. (Friday): ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, WRNW (97.3 FM).

