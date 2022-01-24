 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Jan. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Richmond at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Alabama at Georgia, SECN.

6 p.m.: Michigan St. at Illinois, ESPN; Clemson at Duke, ESPN2; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU; DePaul at Villanova, FS1.

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn, CBSSN; Auburn at Missouri, SECN.

8 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Kentucky, ESPN; Texas at TCU, ESPNU; Nevada at Colorado St., FS1.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Iowa at Penn St., BTN.

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif., TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT.

9 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State, TNT.

TENNIS

1 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.

8 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

Internet

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: Horlick at Oak Creek, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/horlickatoakcreekboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.

