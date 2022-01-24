On The Air for Jan. 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: Richmond at Rhode Island, CBSSN; Alabama at Georgia, SECN.
6 p.m.: Michigan St. at Illinois, ESPN; Clemson at Duke, ESPN2; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU; DePaul at Villanova, FS1.
7 p.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Georgetown at UConn, CBSSN; Auburn at Missouri, SECN.
8 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Kentucky, ESPN; Texas at TCU, ESPNU; Nevada at Colorado St., FS1.
9 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon, PAC-12N.
10 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, ESPN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: Iowa at Penn St., BTN.
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.: The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif., TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT.
9 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State, TNT.
TENNIS
1 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (tape delay), ESPN2.
8 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.
Internet
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.: Horlick at Oak Creek, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/horlickatoakcreekboyshoops or on the Mixlr app.