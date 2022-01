On The Air for Jan. 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

8 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo, Atlantic City, N.J., SHO.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota, BTN; Syracuse at Duke, ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2; Villanova at Georgetown, FOX; Seton Hall at St. John's, FS1.

11:30 a.m.: George Washington at Rhode Island, USA.

Noon: Kentucky at Auburn, CBS; Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN.

12:30 p.m.: Army at Navy, CBSSN.

1 p.m.: Florida St. at Miami, ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Texas, ESPN2; Tulane at UCF, ESPNU; Colorado St. at Air Force, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: St. Joseph's at VCU, USA.

2:30 p.m.: Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, CBSSN; Georgia at South Carolina, SECN.

3 p.m.: Virginia at NC State, ACCN; Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN; TCU at Iowa St., ESPN2; Mississippi at Mississippi St., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Iowa, BTN; Richmond at La Salle, USA.

4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Clemson, ACCN; LSU at Tennessee, ESPN; East Carolina at Houston, ESPNU; Drake at N. Iowa, ESPNU; Missouri at Alabama, SECN.

5:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Utah, PAC-12N.

6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN.

8 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN.

9 p.m.: St. Mary's (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Arizona St. at Stanford, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.: Army at Navy, CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla., NBC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, TGC.

1 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu, CBSSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 270: Prelims, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee, BSWis.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, CBS.

7 p.m.: NFC Divisional Playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, FOX.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Philadelphia at Buffalo, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado, NHLN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton, USA.

8 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese at Genoa, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBC.

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, FS2.

TENNIS

8 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2.

X GAMES

1 p.m.: X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding and Skiing, Aspen, Colo., ABC.

9 p.m.: X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding and Skiing, Aspen, Colo., ESPN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at UW-Milwaukee, GKB (101.7 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7 p.m.: NFC Divisional Playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

